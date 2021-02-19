Kajol wishes Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday: 'Partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years'
- Actor Kajol wished her mother-in-law and Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday, calling her 'mom in spirit'. See here.
Actor Kajol took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother-in-law, husband Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday. She called her, her partner in crime.
Sharing a sweet picture with her, Kajol wrote: "Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho (May you never stop smiling). #motherbylaw #mominspirit."
Kajol is far more expressive on such matters than Ajay and never forgets special days. For her own mother, actor Tanuja's birthday in September last year, she had written: “When I’m with you I’m standing with an army. Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever. #foreveryourbaby."
Earlier this year in January, Kajol saw the release of her debut Netflix Tribhanga. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "After watching Tribhanga, one thing is for certain: you may be able to take Kajol out of Bollywood, but you can never take the Bollywood out of her. Channelling pre-makeover Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at all times, Kajol makes sure to give her 150% to every scene, even if it requires a far more modest tempo. However, she cannot be the only one at fault for the weird concoction that is Tribhanga. From the director, to the dialogue writers, to each individual actor, all seem to be operating on different frequencies throughout the film, almost never singing the same note."
Also read: When Salman Khan did not get any work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because Bhagyashree ‘poora credit leke bhaag gayi’
In 2020, Kajol saw two releases before the coronavirus lockdown was announced. She had a supporting role in Ajay's ambitious Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and much more defined role in a short film, Devi.
