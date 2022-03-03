Kajol wishes her 'darling girl' Tanishaa Mukherji on her birthday, shares family pic with Ajay Devgn, Tanuja and kids

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji is turns a year older on Thursday. And her big sister Kajol marked the occasion by sharing a special birthday wish for Tanishaa on social media. Kajol shared a picture of Tanishaa with a birthday cake in front of her. She is surrounded by Kajol herself, their mother Tanuja, Kajol's husband actor Ajay Devgn and their son Yug. (Also read: Tanishaa says she ‘didn’t have any appreciation’ for Ajay Devgn as action hero)

Kajol shared the picture on her Instagram. The picture, which appeared to be a throwback from an earlier birthday celebration, was captioned, "Happy birthday my darling girl… wish you a wonderful fabulous year ahead @tanishaamukerji . Love u to bits and pieces!"

Tanishaa turned 44 on Thursday. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 horror film Sssshhh... before acting in films like Sarkar and Tango Charlie. She was later a contestant in the seventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss as well as on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. In 2021, she made her comeback to films after almost a decade with spy thriller Code Name Abdul, where she played the lead role.

Tanishaa's acting career was not as successful as her sister Kajol's, who was one of the top actors of her time. In an interaction last year, Tanishaa had said that despite coming from a film family (her mother, aunt and grandmother were all successful actors), she did not succeed, which she saw as a failure of the 'nepotism' argument.

Speaking to ETimes, Tanishaa had said, "Nepotism is a rubbish argument. It’s just a fancy word that people are using out of the context a lot of times. In today’s industry, if you are not working hard, you are not being seen...A person, who is not a star kid and makes it big in the industry, they will talk about how difficult it was to get their first break. But they don’t have to deal with the pre-conceived notion that the whole world had about a star kid."

