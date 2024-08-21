Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukerjee clarifies he is not the same Bengali actor who is involved in bike accident case

Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested by police early Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in the Behala area of the city. Many went on to speculate that the actor was Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s cousin Samrat. However, that is not true. In an interview with Etimes, Samrat has now clarified and claimed he is based out of Mumbai and has no relation to the case. (Also read: Kajol shares message on women safety on Raksha Bandhan with adorable pic of Nysa and Yug: ‘Raksha karne waala…’) Samrat Mukherjee, who is Kajol's cousin, is a filmmaker and photographer.

What Samrat said

Samrat gave his clarification on the matter and said, “I would like to clarify met with an accident is not me. The actor Samrat Mukherjee is based in Kolkata and I am a filmmaker owner of Filmalaya studios, based in Mumbai. Since morning I have been getting calls and tired now, telling them how I am not the same Samrat. It is reported that the actor who met with an accident belongs to our family it is not true. I would like to tell everyone, I am safe and based here in Mumbai. The actor Samrat Mukherjee does not belong to our family.”

He also added that there are several people who have mistook him for the Bengali actor involved in the case, and should know that he is safe in Mumbai.

More details

Meanwhile, the Bengali actor with the same name was arrested by police on Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in Kolkata. The motorcyclist was initially taken to M R Bangur Hospital and then transferred to SSKM Hospital. As per PTI, police said: “The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter.”

Kajol's cousin Samrat is often seen with her during the annual Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.