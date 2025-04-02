Kajol's wish for husband Ajay Devgn on 56th birthday leaves fans in splits: 'All cool people were born in August but…'

Kajol shares birthday post for Ajay Devgn

In the photo, Kajol wore a printed black outfit. Ajay was seen in a black T-shirt and denims. He also wore glasses. Ajay smiled as he looked at Kajol while she looked away from the camera.

Kajol captioned the post, “All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday (winking face and partying face emojis )…. thank u for always being older than me (folded hands emoji).”

Kajol's birthday note leaves fans in split

Kajol was born on August 5. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Your sense of humour will always keep your husband happy. Happy birthday To Ajay Devgan." "Youu and ur captions, hahahaha! Happiest birthday @ajaydevgn lucky peeps," a person wrote.

Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor wish Ajay

Apart from Kajol, actors Sanjay Dutt and Kareena Kapoor also wished Ajay. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sanjay shared an old picture featuring himself and Ajay. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Raju. Wishing you another year of success and happiness, keep shining, brother (hundred points emoji)." He also tagged Ajay.

Sanjay Dutt and Kareena Kapoor wished Ajay on Instagram Stories.

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white photo featuring herself and Ajay. Both smiled as they looked at the camera. The caption read, "Happy birthday Singham (rainbow and red heart emojis). Biggest hug and bigger love always." She also tagged Ajay.

About Kajol's family

Kajol married Ajay in 1999. They are parents to Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug born in 2010. Kajol and Ajay met for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. Since then have co-starred in many films like Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others.

About Kajol, Ajay's films

Fans saw Kajol last in Do Patti along with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Kajol will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni-Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, it will also feature Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.

Ajay has Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, in the pipeline. In it, Ajay will be seen as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial are also part of the film. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1.