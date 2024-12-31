Kamaal R Khan reacts to his feud with Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma: ‘They were thrown out’

KRK hits back

Earlier, Mika had recounted an incident accompanying Kapil to KRK's residence, where they allegedly caused a commotion. KRK reacted to the claims through a video which he posted on his YouTube channel.

In the video, KRK said, “Mika is a donkey, he is uneducated, uncouth, still he calls himself a singer. He said that I met him in Dubai and that he misbehaved with me. The next day he told me he didn’t remember what happened. He is right, he met me in Dubai and kept calling me for days, so I invited him home. He promised he’d show up but didn’t. The next day I asked his manager about it, and apparently Mika was afraid that I would kidnap him. What would I gain by kidnapping this loser? He’s a nobody.”

He also looked back at an incident in Mumbai which led to an argument between him and Kapil Sharma. He shared that his security guards had slapped both Kapil and Mika when they showed up at his house drunk.

KRK shared, “Mika Singh claimed that he and Kapil Sharma came to my house in Mumbai and misbehaved with me, you all can Google the incident. In reality, both he and Kapil were drunk that night, they came to my house and asked the security guard to meet me, but he didn’t let them in. So, they got pictures clicked below my house and started insisting on meeting me. They were drunk, and were refusing to leave, so my security guards had to slap them. They were thrown out, and that night Kapil tweeted something. When I saw those in the morning, I reacted to those tweets.”

The self-proclaimed critic shared that he went to Mika’s house next day and “roughed him up”. He warned him never to repeat that, and claimed that Mika apologised to him.

Mika’s statement

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mika spoke about his bond with KRK, and some incidents of the past. He looked back at the time when Honey Singh met KRK at his house in Dubai. He shared, “Honey might not remember this now but KRK had said something about Honey. Honey was very upset and told me, ‘paaji yeh aisaa aisaa bolta hai,’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma were also very upset with KRK. So I told Honey, we’ll go to him, visit him in Dubai, and talk, we’ll act as if both of us are drunk. ‘He will abuse us but you do whatever you want with him,’ we were very rude to him. The next day KRK told us that we behaved very badly with him. And I told him that I don’t remember anything because we were drunk. Apparently we pulled his hair…”

Mika shared that Kapil wanted to go to his house and beat him up. They went to him around 4-5 am, only to know that KRK was not at his place. Mika shared that when Kapil got to know this, he “broke glasses at his home and created a ruckus”.