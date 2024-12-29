Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover 'created drama' on set, says Mika: 'Demanded separate rooms, refused to kiss on screen'

Mika Singh is a known singer and music producer. But right before the Covid-19 pandemic, he became a series producer as well. Mika produced Dangerous, a web series that starred Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. In a new interview, the singer said that the filming experience was 'horrible' and the star couple 'created a lot of drama' during the shoot. (Also read: Karan Singh Grover shares reason as to why he, Bipasha Basu decided not to reveal daughter Devi's face) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starred in Dangerous, a series produced by Mika Singh.

Speaking on the KADAK YouTube channel, the singer said he initially wanted to cast Karan with a newcomer, but Bipasha came on board too. While that did not exceed the budget, Mika added, ‘the experience was horrible’.

Detailing how the experience was bad, Mika shared, “I took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule. However, it was extended to two months. Karan and Bipasha created a lot of drama. They were a married couple, so I booked a single room for them. But, they were like, ‘No, we need our separate rooms.’ I didn’t understand the logic. They then demanded to move to a different hotel. We did that as well.”

Mika said that even though the contract the actors signed included a kissing scene, they refused to do that on the day of the shoot. “They are husband and wife, and yet they created drama around kissing each other on screen. These stars fall on the feet of big producers like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films and keep praising them for even the tiniest roles, but their attitude changes when it comes to smaller producers. Aren’t we also spending money?”

Mika said that he had been advised by stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to not turn producer and waste his money, but he persisted. Dangerous was released in August 2020 on MX Player to mixed reviews. It was cancelled after one season.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the 2015 horror film, Alone. They tied the knot the following year. On November 12, 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. Karan was last seen in a supporting role in the aerial actioner, Fighter. Bipasha's last on-screen appearance was Dangerous.