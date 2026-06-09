Kangana Ranaut admits struggling with self-doubt in politics: Am I dressing up too much? Is it okay to wear sleeveless?

Rihanna once famously said in an interview that on days when she doesn't feel confident, she simply pretends to be. "Fake it till you make it," was her mantra. But in reality, that isn't always possible. Self-doubt has a way of creeping in, especially when you're trying to balance two vastly different careers. Recently, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut opened up about her own struggles with insecurity as she continues to navigate the world of politics.

'Will I be good enough?'

Kangana Ranaut on self-doubt in politics. (PTI Photo) (Sansad TV)

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While speaking to India Today, the Queen actor was asked whether there was anything that frightened her despite often speaking about courage and bravery. Without hesitation, Kangana candidly admitted that self-doubt is something she continues to grapple with.

She said, “Anything can scare you. It’s not some larger-than-life fear. But the small things like, ‘Will I be good enough?’ Especially in my new job as a politician, what is the right way for me to be? Am I too much of an actress? Am I dressing up too much? Is it okay if I wear sleeveless? Am I being judged? Or am I being good enough? Or is it the right way to be? Or am I still too much of a heroine?"

'You have so many doubts'

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{{^usCountry}} She further explained how stepping into a new profession naturally brings uncertainty and questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained how stepping into a new profession naturally brings uncertainty and questions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “So, there are obviously so many fears or doubts that one can have on a daily basis. Maybe not one lingering fear, but on a daily basis, you may have so many doubts, especially when you are into something new." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “So, there are obviously so many fears or doubts that one can have on a daily basis. Maybe not one lingering fear, but on a daily basis, you may have so many doubts, especially when you are into something new." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Kangana became the Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2024, after winning the Lok Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Kangana became the Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2024, after winning the Lok Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kangana's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from her political responsibilities, Kangana continues to remain active in cinema and is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. The film is based on true events and tells the story of hospital workers who protected nearly 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital.

Talking about the film, Kangana told Variety India, “We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter – it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity – of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action. I’m honored to be part of a story that salutes those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

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The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia. It also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.

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