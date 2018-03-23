Kangana Ranaut: Will the Queen actor return this birthday and save us from all the Simrans?

As Bollywood star and controversy queen Kangana Ranaut turns 31 on Friday, we are reminded of the dynamics and energy she brought to our films with Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

Kangana has struggled with several duds and forgettable slapstick comedies before arriving with the kind of cinema she is now identified with. So when did that actor, who must have learnt the art of choosing the right scripts through her own experience, lose her sight and work in films like Simran and Rangoon?

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Her 10 ferocious quotes that will get you through life and mean people

After making an impressive debut opposite Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi in Gangster (2006), Kangana worked in a number of films that mostly stereotyped her as a drunkard or an addict who is dependent on someone for her happiness and everything in life. Irrespective of the films, Kangana was lauded for her work. By 2008, she was one of the most interesting characters in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion — a film that also got her first National Film Award.

However, from 2008 to 2014, Kangana was mainly seen in films like No Problem (2010) and Rascals (2011) which failed to impress both critics and the box office. With the exception of Aanand Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu in 2012, Kangana happened to choose all the wrong films till Vikas Bahl found her for Queen (2014).

Kangana has tried to maintain the label of a “good actor”, but sadly she focused more on her bold statements and headline-worthy quotes rather than her films. Post Queen, Kangana became one of the highest paid heroines in the industry, but Tanu Weds Manu Returns remains her only hit post the success of Queen.

Revolver Rani released soon after Queen in the same year and managed to earn mere Rs 11.8 crore. Emraan Hashmi-Sanjay Dutt-starrer, Ungli also proved to be a flop the same year with a mere Rs 25 crore collection.

Starring Sunny Deol in the lead, Kangana saw yet another flop in 2015 when I Love NY collected mere Rs 2.5 crore. While Katti Batti collected Rs 25 crore, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon bagged Rs 41 crore at the domestic box office. Even Hansal Mehta’s Simran earned a meager Rs 14 crore. Though her work was appreciated, none of the films could impress the critics.

Only Tanu Weds Manu Returns proved to be major success in Kangana’s post-Queen life with a Rs 243-crore collection.

Perhaps, she has been focusing too much on her off-screen persona, so much so that her core base is almost vanishing from the minds of movie-goers. It was early 2017 when Kangana made her debut on the celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan. She called the host and filmmaker Karan Johar the flagbearer of nepotism and the movie mafia, and was much appreciated for her frank and brave statements. She had appeared on the show along with Rangoon co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor to promote the film.

Ever since, Kangana has been in the news more for her real-life antics than her onscreen talent and experiments. The fight between Kangana and Karan went on for quite a while and several other stars from the industry came to support the filmmaker. A few actors, including Swara Bhaskar and Vidya Balan, backed Kangana, who became an overnight icon for many.

Kangana Ranaut controversy 2.0: From Sona Mohapatra to Aditya Pancholi, who said what

Before the dust around the nepotism storm could die down, Kangana happened to talk about a “silly ex” in one of her interviews and Hrithik Roshan decided to jump to conclusions. And that, sort of, opened a can of worms. Kangana has since talked about her former lovers and partners, and there have been court cases and much more.

Somewhere amidst all the mud-slinging, the refreshingly simple yet bold and opinionated actor we saw in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu was lost. This birthday, we request the actor to be back, choose some wonderful movies and charm us all once again.

Follow @htshowbiz for more