Kangana Ranaut’s ‘she-man’ comment about Taapsee Pannu did not go down too well with many.
Kangana Ranaut, after being criticised for ‘she-man’ comment on Taapsee Pannu, calls it ‘compliment for her tough looks’

Kangana Ranaut insisted that she meant ‘she-man’ as a ‘compliment’ for Taapsee Pannu. Kangana faced a lot of flak for her comment online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 09:46 AM IST

After being severely criticised for her ‘she-man’ comment about Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that it was meant as a compliment. She said that she does not understand why it is being seen in a negative way.

“Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan.... I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks ... why you thinking only negative I don’t understand,” Kangana wrote, responding to a tweet which said that she ‘targeted her (Taapsee) and used a cheap line for no reason’.


On Saturday, Kangana responded to an Urban Dictionary ‘definition’ of Taapsee, which called her a ‘member of Pappu Gang’. “Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She’s also called as the ‘Sasti Copy’ of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient - Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang. Taapsee Pannu is a walmart version of Kangana Ranaut,” the definition read.

Replying to it, Kangana wrote, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today.” She added a laughing emoji at the end.


In the past, Kangana has called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ of herself as well as a ‘B-grade actress’. Earlier this year, Kangana responded to a fan claiming Taapsee copied one of her photoshoots.

Also read | Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala talks about her longest relationship: ‘Today, he’s married with children’

“Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan,” she wrote.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee responded to Kangana’s disparaging comments about her and said, “Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more. All this because I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders because we all are not bitter people?”

