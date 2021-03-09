Kangana Ranaut calls Thalaivi director 'devta', thought he's impossible to get close to as he refuses tea, wine, non-veg
Kangana Ranaut is nearing the completion of her film Thalaivi and is already missing her director Vijay. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to share a special post dedicated to him.
Kangana shared three unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the sets and called her director a 'devta'. "Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make," she wrote.
"First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs," she added.
"I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you,spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta,I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you Love Yours kangana," she said.
Kangana plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the movie. She had earlier tweeted that she gained 20 kgs to portray the older Jayalalithaa, and said that it ‘severely damaged’ her back. She said, however, that the ‘moments of despair’ were worth it when she saw how the film had shaped up.
Last year, in an interview with ANI, Kangana likened herself to Jayalalithaa: “She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors.”
“I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels,” she added.
