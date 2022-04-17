Kangana Ranaut compares KGF's Yash to Amitabh Bachchan, says he 'fills the void Amitabh left since 70s'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday praised actor Yash, now seen in KGF Chapter 2, and compared him to actor Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana said that Yash in the film is 'the angry young man' that Indian cinema has missed in the last few years. (Also Read | Decoding the success of KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa The Rise: How they brought back Bollywood's own angry young man formula)

She shared a KGF Chapter 2 poster featuring Yash. In the film, he essays the role of Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire.

Kangana wrote, "@thenameisyash is the angry young man India was missing since man decades...He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies... Wonderful (clapping emojis)." In the 1970s and 1980s, Amitabh had earned the title of 'angry young man' with films such as Don, Deewar, Shakti, and Agneepath.

She also shared a picture collage of several actors including Yash, Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Allu Arjun. Kangana wrote, "South super stars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture... Apart from their talent and hard work their authenticity is what striking the cord with audience... (clapping hands emojis)."

Kangana wrote about Yash on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama Yash had reacted to a fan's question on his choice of a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's film. Yash had said, "Remake pasand nahi hai personally (I don't like remake personally) and with Mr Bachchan, it's better to not touch that. They are classics. Jo unka kaam hai (whatever his work is, I don't think I would do anything)."

Released on April 14, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a follow-up of the blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. The film, which released on April 14, earned ₹134.50 crore on the first day of its release.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen next in Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will release in the theatres on May 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON