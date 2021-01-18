Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date

Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her next, Dhaakad. She looks fierce in a black vest and shorts as she goes on a killing spree with a sword in her hand.

Introducing her character of Agent Agni, she wrote alongside the poster on Twitter, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

She also revealed that the film would star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It would release in theatres on October 1 this year.

Kangana had unveiled the teaser of the film in August last year, which showed her in an a Lara Croft-inspired look, as she went through a burning city, firing a machine gun with blood dripping from her forehead.

The actor, who is currently shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh, recently shared how she was struggling to cope up with night shifts which upsets her body clock and food cycle.

Kangana had hosted a New Year brunch for her Dhaakad team and had shared pictures from the same. Singing praise of her director Razy Ghai, she had said, “Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing.”

Kangana also introduced another member of her team. Sharing a picture with Tetsuo Nagata, she had written, “For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy thriller.”

