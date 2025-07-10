Kangana Ranaut is a ‘prolific actor’, Priyanka Chopra recalls shooting Fashion with her, winning National Award

Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2008 film Fashion remains one of the best films of Priyanka Chopra's career. She was awarded the prestigious National Award for Best Actress for her performance as an aspiring model in the film. Along with her, her co-star Kangana Ranaut also won the National Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. In an interview with Vogue, Priyanka recalled shooting the film and praised Kangana. Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut on the poster of Fashion.

What Priyanka said

During the video, in which she looked back on some of her iconic looks from her decades-long journey across two film industries, Priyanka spoke with fondness over a look from the film Fashion. She said, “Fashion. This was 2008, around that time, and this is one of my first female-led movies. I had been in movies for like 4 years or something, so I was really nervous about it. I worked on it for like 6 months.”

Priyanka on Kangana's work

She added, "My co-actors are Mugdha Godse and Kangana Ranaut, two really really prolific actors from India, and Kangana actually won a really prestigious award called the National Award, with me, for this movie. It was just a really life-changing movie and I had 120 or 110 costume changes in the film, because it was like the life of this model. I remember that was really talked about, that I wore like 110 outfits in this movie, because it was Fashion.”

Fashion was the story of a small-town girl becoming a supermodel. The movie delved into the dark side of the glamour industry. Kangana and Priyanka had worked again in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 3 in 2013.

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka's last Indian film was Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, which premiered on Netflix in 2021. Her last theatrical release in Hindi was The Sky is Pink in 2019. She is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29.