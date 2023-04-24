Kangana Ranaut is not a pushover or cliche heroine who dances in movies, gets slapped by man and walks away: R Madhavan

R Madhavan has worked with Kangana Ranaut twice. The two delivered a hit with their memorable pairing in Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and then once again with Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. In a new interview, Madhavan has spoken about the strong women in his life and also praised Kangana as he counted her as one among them. She reacted to his statement on Twitter, saying “Sharma ji aap bade darling type ho (you are a darling).” Also read: R Madhavan responds to those who think he doesn't need to audition for roles, says he insists on doing it R Madhavan has praised Kangana Ranaut in a new interview.

Madhavan is riding high on the critical acclaim that came his way for his 2022 directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He currently has multiple Hindi and Tamil projects in his kitty.

In an interview with Rohan Dua, Madhavan was asked about working with Kangana and how he saw her success since she too was a 'fighter'. The actor said, “If you look at all the leading ladies of all my films, they are very very strong. I had a good fortune of growing up with some really strong women in my house itself. My mother was manager of a bank in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think they are the stronger species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be actually relying more on your grandmother than vice versa. That's a universal truth that all men have to reconcile with.”

Moving on to talk about Kangana Ranaut, he said, “Working with the likes of Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women that I had the good fortune to work with, they were all women with opinion. They are not pushovers. They are not the cliché heroines, who come in and dance in a couple of movies and get slapped by the man and walk away. These are not the kind of films I have ever done or want to do in my life. People who indulge in those kind of stories are really foolish in today's world. But to recognise the strength that they bring on to the screen because of their personal achievements as well as their experience and their ability to act is very important. I am giving Kangana the due credit for it, it is extremely smart and important for all of us. She is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe.”

Madhavan will next be seen in a new show, The Railway Men. It is inspired from the Bhopal gas tradegy and also stars Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu Sharma. He also has a few Hindi and Tamil films, two of which are said to be biopics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON