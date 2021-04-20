Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut lashes out against 'fools' who are 'depressed' by pandemic, asks 'Who cares about your life?'
Kangana Ranaut lashes out against 'fools' who are 'depressed' by pandemic, asks 'Who cares about your life?'

Kangana Ranaut has called those who are feeling 'angry, rattled, depressed' by the pandemic 'fools' and 'idiots' who are 'throwing their weight around'.
Kangana Ranaut poses for a photoshoot.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at those feeling 'depressed' about the economic and emotional fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit India with a new wave of much higher magnitude than the earlier ones.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she wrote that the people who are 'rattled' or 'angry' by the 'current situations' are 'brats'. "If tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation,this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile,she does not owe you an explanation.Calm down you fools," she wrote.

She added, "Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots."

In a separate tweet, she wrote that she has 'empathy but no patience for dramebaaz people', whom she accused of 'throwing their weight around and crying foul'. She added, "If one does not understand much one can at least know everything is mere cause and effect,if we received her grace without questioning we need to receive her wrath as well."

India’s Covid-19 tally breached the 15.3 million-mark with 259,170 fresh cases and 1761 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning. This is the sixth day in a row that the country’s daily infection caseload has surpassed 200,000.

Kangana, who had been working on several back-to-back projects, was set to appear in Thalaivi, a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. But the film's release was delayed in light of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says coronavirus is 'killing humans but healing all else', Twitter says she is 'romanticising pandemic'

The actor was criticised recently for 'romanticising the pandemic', when she tweeted that the coronavirus was 'killing humans but healing every thing else' She had written, "Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else."

kangana ranaut controversy kangana ranaut coronavirus coronavirus mutation covid-19 covid-19 pandemic

