Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, asks if fighting for 'primitive monkeys' is 'worth it'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, reacting to a video of young men and women giving wrong answers to questions about Indian history and current affairs, called them 'primitive monkeys'. She also wondered if continuing her crusade 'is worth it'.
In a tweet on Thursday, Kangana wrote, "So many people self sacrificed to build this nation, even today many are struggling to keep it together, I invest so much of my time and energy for the sake of those who gave this to me and face solid opposition, when I see such primitive monkeys I wonder is it even worth it ??"
In the original video, young men and women failed to answer questions on politics, Indian history, and current affairs correctly. The questions ranged from naming the first president, to translating 'Independence Day' to Hindi.
Kangana has often described herself as a patriot. "Desh se badhkar kuch nahin (Nothing is bigger for me than my country).... Jai Hind,” she'd written in a recent tweet. She has also vowed to make more patriotic films under her Manikarnika Films banner.
Kangana in the past played Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She will soon be seen in a spiritual sequel to the film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. In the film, she will play Didda, a 'warrior queen of Kashmir'.
Kangana is currently shooting for Razneesh Ghai’s spy thriller, Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as the antagonists. She also has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including Thalaivi, Tejas, and a political drama in which she will be playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
