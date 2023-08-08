Kangana Ranaut slams 'horrible' media reports about her: 'Every single person I meet or work with finds me wonderful'

On Tuesday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and shared screenshots of 'horrible and malicious' media reports about her that called her films ‘flop’. She slammed the 'paid' attack, saying her so-called flop films had actually done well at the box office. Kangana said she was not angry with 'movie mafia', but questioned the need to constantly 'assassinate her character' via paid media. Kangana also shared what people that work with her have to say about her and the negative perception created about her by the media. Also read: When Kangana Ranaut said 'stereotype of an actress is that she's dumb'

Kangana slams ‘horrible’ media reports

Kangana Ranaut slammed 'paid' news articles about her in a series on Instagram Stories.

Kangana wrote about the 'propaganda' against her, "People who get to know me or work with me, they all say one thing unanimously, ‘Why there is such horrible media made perception about you? You are the most professional and amazing actor/director/artist we ever worked with.' This one thing I hear (on) a daily basis from every single person that I meet or work with. And these people who work with me also go out of their way to tell the media how wonderful they find me. Yet the propaganda keeps getting bigger and bigger".

Kangana Ranaut slammed media reports against her.

Kangana on her ‘character assassination’

In another note, she wrote, "I am not angry with movie mafia. I just wonder what kind of suffering God granted them, what it must be like to live with this kind of intense insecurity and anxiety. Isn't it the living definition of hell? I don't even remember them unless these horrible news about my character assassination or malicious and paid perception to damage career come up. I don't ever remember them unless the attacks are too unjust for me to take. What it must be like for them to passionately think about me all the time. If someone said hate is also love, they were not wrong..."

Kangana has time and again accused filmmaker Karan Johar of supporting nepotism in the film industry and also addressed him as 'movie mafia' in her social media posts and interviews. The actor often also takes to social media to share her views on Bollywood, and weighs in on the 'insider vs outsider' debate.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

She will next be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana also has Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and few other films in pipeline. Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the hit Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Recently, Kangana's first look as Chandramukhi from Chandramukhi 2 was unveiled.

