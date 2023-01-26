Kangana Ranaut on mortgaging all her property for Emergency: 'Came to Mumbai with 500, so if I'm completely ruined...'

Kangana Ranaut wrapped up the shoot of her highly-anticipated film Emergency recently and celebrated the occasion with a party on Wednesday. Kangana Ranaut is directing the project and will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the period drama. The actor was asked about mortgaging all her property to complete Emergency as she interacted with media persons outside the Emergency wrap-up party. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she mortgaged all her property for Emergency as she wraps up shoot

As Kangana announced wrapping up the shoot of Emergency as an actor on January 21, she had revealed in her Instagram post that the journey 'wasn't a smooth sailing ride'. Speaking of the difficulties she went through to complete the movie's schedule in different parts of the country, including Assam, Kangana had said that she had to 'mortgage all her properties, every single thing that she owned' to make the film, which she is also backing as a producer.

Videos of Kangana speaking about her mortgage were shared on paparazzi and fan pages, in which Kangana told reporters, "Main jo kam than leti hoon usko anjam de kar hi rahti hoon. Mere liye ye koi badi baat nahi hai. Ek minute mein main koi bhi decision leti hoon, lekin mere liye woh zyada ho gaya tha ki shooting ke time pe banks ke chakkar lagana, evaluations karni, phir humari shooting bhi ruk rahi thi. Yeh mere liye thoda sa hectic tha, lekin koi bhi cheese daun pe lagana mere liye bohut bada koi decision nahi hai (I always accomplish a task if I set out to do something. Mortgaging all my property to complete Emergency is not a big deal for me as I take big decisions within minutes. The only struggle was visiting banks constantly during the shoot, which also hampered our work)."

The actor recalled her early days in Bollywood, and said she did not care about 'possessions' and was capable of starting all over again if she lost all her property after Emergency's release. Kangana said, "Main iss sheher mein ₹500 leke ayi thi aur main phir se agar puri tarha se barbad ho jati hoon toh main phirse pure tarha se khadi ho sakti hoon, mujh mein itna confidence aur itni himmat hai. Mere liye koi mayne nahi rakhte hai possessions (I came to Mumbai with only ₹500, so even if I am completely ruined, I have the confidence and strength to stand up on my feat once again. Possessions hold no meaning for me)."

Kangana made her acting debut with Gangster (2006). The romantic thriller was directed by Anurag Basu and also featured Emraan Hashmi. Kangana will be soon seen in Emergency. In the upcoming film, Anupam Kher will be seen in the role of late Jayaprakash Narayan, known for leading the opposition against Indira Gandhi in the mid-1970s. Mahima Chaudhry will essay the role of Indira Gandhi's friend and confidante Pupul Jayakar. The film also stars Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

