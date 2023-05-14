Kangana Ranaut pens touching post on Mother's Day with Taare Zameen Par song, says ‘Call her and talk to her’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a few lovely pictures with her mom along with a note on how a mother's love is unconditional. A few of them also featured her nephew Prithvi. One of the pictures shows her mother cooking several Indian dishes at their Manali home. Also read: Pooja Chopra says she hated her mom for going to work, changes narrative from ‘abandoned by father' to ‘chosen by mom’ Kangana Ranaut with her mom and nephew.

Sharing them in a video format on her Instagram Stories, Kangana added the Taare Zameen Par song Main Kabhi Batlata Nahin with it. She wrote, "So many times I was faced with the brutal nature of relationships in this transient and transactional world…something always whispered in my ear, the love you seek pure, divine, unconditional, don't look for it…you always have it…there is nothing you can do to lose it…Call her and talk to her."

Kangana Ranaut shared few pics of her mom.

Kangana often talks about her mom in her social media posts. She lives in Manali. In February, Kangana had shared a few pictures of her mom working in the fields. When a Twitter user highlighted the same, she wrote on Twitter, “Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them.”

She revealed that her mom works in the field for 7-8 hours every day, and doesn't like to eat out, go abroad, visit a film set or live in Mumbai. She said her mother scolds her when they try to force her to do any of these things.

Sharing about the values imparted to her by her mom, she said: “Film mafia always called my attitude my arrogance, my mother has taught me to survive in two roti and salt, but never beg anyone she taught me to say no to anything that doesn't go with my value system/dharma."

Kangana will now be seen in her directorial, Emergency. She will be seen as Indira Gandhi in the film. She also has Tejas in the pipeline, in which she plays an Indian Air Force officer. She has announced a few more projects like The Legend of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation.

