Kangana Ranaut questions why mothers in workforce don't receive support with children like co-star Smita Tambe did
While promoting Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut remarked that women are being forced to choose between their families and career.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata with co-stars Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. In a promotional interview, remarking on how Smita’s daughter was welcomed to spend time on set, Kangana questioned why mothers in the workforce don’t receive the same support.
Kangana Ranaut says mothers in workforce deserve more support
In the interview, the three actors were asked what was running through their minds. Smita replied, “In the back of my mind, I’m wondering if my daughter has slept on time. Because if she goes to bed late, she’ll wake up late and the cycle will continue. It’s constant. A mom is active for 24 hours, no, 48 hours.”
When the interviewer joked that Kangana was Mandi constituency ki maa (mother), she jokingly called herself Jagat Janani (mother of the universe) in return. She added, “It’s amazing to see. Her daughter used to come to the set and play there. We always talk about how we need prayer rooms or something else. But why are there no designated rooms for children?”
Kangana then drew from personal experience and said, “I always see women in the household get 6 months of maternity leave if they're working in the government. After that, if she wants to take her child to work, there’s no playroom for them. Now, even the government wants women to join the workforce through reservations. But it will be difficult for them, and they will be forced to choose between family and career. They need a lot of support.”{{/usCountry}}
Kangana then drew from personal experience and said, “I always see women in the household get 6 months of maternity leave if they're working in the government. After that, if she wants to take her child to work, there’s no playroom for them. Now, even the government wants women to join the workforce through reservations. But it will be difficult for them, and they will be forced to choose between family and career. They need a lot of support.”{{/usCountry}}
Girija agreed with Kangana and added, “It should not be a choice between family and career. It’s a very unfortunate situation.”{{/usCountry}}
Girija agreed with Kangana and added, “It should not be a choice between family and career. It’s a very unfortunate situation.”{{/usCountry}}
About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata{{/usCountry}}
About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata{{/usCountry}}
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Kangana Ranaut under Manikarnika Films and Pen Studios. Scheduled to hit theatres on June 12, the film stars Kangana, Smita and Girija. The film’s synopsis reads: “A powerful tribute to the unseen heroes whose courage, sacrifice, and spirit continue to shape the destiny of our nation.”
It tells the story of the harrowing events of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata highlights the journey of hospital staff who risked their lives to protect patients during the gunfire at Cama Hospital. Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Amrutha Namdev, and others also play key roles in the film. Kangana last starred in the 2025 film Emergency, in which she played Indira Gandhi. She also directed and produced that film.
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