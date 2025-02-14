Kangana Ranaut reacts after FM Sitharaman reminds Jaya Bachchan how her ‘alliance partners’ demolished actor's office

Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supported her and responded to actor and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan's recent comments. Recently, Jaya accused the government of trying to "kill" the film industry and urged it to have "mercy" on it. (Also Read | 'Bewakoof banke rehna pasand hai mujhe': Kangana Ranaut says she doesn't invest in stocks or get any rental income) Kangana Ranaut spoke days after Jaya Bachchan's kill film industry comment.

FM reminds Jaya Bachchan how her ‘alliance partner’ demolished Kangana Ranaut's office

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of Nirmala Sitharaman Office spoke about how the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which Jaya's party was an alliance member, 'intimidated and demolished' Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai within 24 hours.

The Finance Minister also asked Jaya to "speak to her alliance partners about that". On Friday, Kangana thanked the minister for highlighting how her "constitutional rights were crushed by the arrogant political parties".

On Thursday evening, @nsitharamanoffc tweeted, "Jaya Ji has alleged that the Film Industry hasn't been supported by the government. However, she will well remember Hon'ble MP (LS) Smt Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam). The MVA Govt, her alliance partner, in September 2020 in Mumbai, intimidated Ms Ranaut & in a notice of 24 hours, demolished her office until the Bombay High Court intervened. Jaya Bachchan Ji must speak to her alliance partners about that."

"Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar Ji's brother, got fired from All India Radio because his composition didn't sit well with the Congress party. Also, Majrooh Sultanpuri was jailed. Dev Anand was threatened for not supporting the Emergency. Kishore Kumar was also pulled off air," it read.

Kangana thanks Nirmala Sitharaman

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote, "Thank you honourable @nsitharaman ji for highlighting all the support and encouragement film industry getting from our government also as a woman you highlighted my struggles, how my constitutional rights were crushed by the arrogant political parties. Thanks a lot (folded hands emoji)."

What Jaya had said

Speaking during the General Discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, Jaya asked the government to come up with some proposals to help the film industry survive. She said that the survival of daily wage workers became difficult and single-screen theatres were shutting down as people were not going to movie halls as everything has become so costly.

"One industry has been totally ignored by you, and other governments were also doing the same thing. But today you have taken it to the next level. You have totally ignored the film and entertainment industry because you only use them for serving your own purpose. Today, leave aside GST, all the single screens (theatres) are shutting down. People are not going to movie halls because everything has become so costly. Perhaps you want to kill this industry altogether. This the only industry that connects the entire world to India," Jaya had said.

She appealed for some "mercy" for the country's audio-visual industry and alleged that cinema was being targeted. "I am speaking on behalf of my film industry and making a request to this House on behalf of the audio-visual industry, that please spare them. Please have some mercy for them. You are trying to kill this industry. Please do not do this.. Today you have started targeting cinema also," the actor had added.