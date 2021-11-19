Kangana Ranaut reacts to farm laws repeal: ‘Dictatorship is the only resolution’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is disappointed at the government's decision to scrap the contentious farm laws. She took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share her views on the same.

Sharing a person's tweet about the repeal, Kangana wrote, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

In a second post, she shared a picture of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution… Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister," she wrote. Friday marks the 104th birth anniversary of the former PM.

On Friday morning, PM Narendra Modi announced that the Union government has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in 2020, following protests by a section of the country’s farmers.

“Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws,” the PM said in a televised speech.

A section of farmers in Punjab and Haryana and in some parts of Uttar Pradesh were protesting for about a year, demanding the repeal of the farm laws despite the Centre’s continued efforts to break the logjam.

Kangana had supported the government’s decision to bring in the laws, often locking horns with other celebrities, such as Diljit Dosanjh, who were on the other side of the debate, in support of the protesting farmers. She also tweeted about Rihanna, who had shown support for the farmers.

Kangana had said, “Rihanna, a porn singer, she is no Mozart and has no classical knowledge. She doesn’t have any special voice. If 10 reputed classical singers will sit together, they will say that she doesn’t even know how to sing. In American culture, people like Kim Kardashian, who have unidentified careers, are their icons. No one knows what they do. This is a racket of capitalism which is confusing the youth. Likewise, Rihanna is no genuine artist, she is a porn singer. When you have talent, you don’t need to do anything else.” Soon after, Kangana was banned from Twitter.

