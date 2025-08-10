Kangana Ranaut responds after Manisha Koirala calls her ‘brilliant, phenomenal actor’. Here's what she said

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Manisha Koirala called her "brilliant, phenomenal actor". Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana shared a clip where Manisha praised her. Kangana Ranaut is happy after Manisha Koirala praised her.

Manisha Koirala showers praises on Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking with Filme Shilmy, Manisha talked about the "new age" actors she thinks are doing well. "Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, I think they both are phenomenal, Vicky Kaushal, brilliant. They take my breath away when they perform. I say, 'Yeh kaise karte hai yeh log (How do these people act like this)?' I'm enamoured with these performances.

Manisha thinks Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut are ‘brilliant’ actors

Apart from Kangana, Manisha Koirala praised Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt and Junaid Khan too. "Rajkummar Rao, he is so good. I don't miss these people's movies. I worked with Jaideep (Ahlawat), and he is brilliant, flawless. In the big star category, Kangana is a brilliant actor. She is a phenomenal actor. Alia Bhatt is a very good, brilliant actor. So hardworking and it shows, she does thorough work."

Manisha also praised the performance of actor Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, in his debut film Maaharaj. Posting the video on her Instagram, Kangana wrote, "Thank you ma'am (heart face, folded hands and flower bouquet emojis)."

Kangana posted the video on her Instagram Stories.

This isn't the first time that Manisha praised Kangana. In 2021, speaking with Pinkvilla, Manisha talked about her favourite actors. "Kangana is also brilliant. I loved her in Queen."

About Manisha's recent project

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024). It also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others. The show streamed on Netflix and broke several viewership records despite middling reviews.

About Kangana's films

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, which released in theatres on January 17 this year. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman. The film was critically panned and earned only ₹20 crore at the box office.

Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.