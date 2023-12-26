Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to premiere on Jan 5 on ZEE5

The action-packed thriller features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. It is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. HT Image

Released in theatres on October 27, the film was a box office failure and earned poor reviews.

Ranaut said she is hoping the real-life story about the bravery of the armed forces in “Tejas” inspires the audience.

"With 'Tejas’ our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honor and respect them.

"I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as 'Tejas' takes flight on the digital stage,” the actor said in a statement

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5, expressed pride at showcasing an inspirational film like “Tejas” on their platform.

"At ZEE5, our mission is to keep engaging our audience with relevant narratives. From the iconic 'Gadar2' to 'Ghoomer', we have been able to enrich our library with high quality content this festive season. 'Tejas' is another exciting addition to our library.

"We take pride in presenting this gripping tale of courage and patriotism, resonating with the spirit of our armed forces.”

“Tejas” traces the journey of an ambitious young woman aspiring to become a fighter pilot, challenging stereotypes, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession.

Writer-director Sarvesh Mewara said they are excited about the digital premiere of the film.

"Creating 'Tejas' has been a labor of love, and I'm proud of my directorial debut. From the in-depth research to the meticulous craftsmanship, every aspect has been infused with passion.

"Kangana's performance is nothing short of perfection; she brings the character to life. Moreover, collaborating with the visionary Ronnie Screwvala has been a privilege, and together, we're excited to present 'Tejas' on the global stage of ZEE5,” Mewara said.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said they are hoping to reach out to wider audience with the release of “Tejas” on ZEE.

Actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsvardhan Rane, Divya Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra round out the cast of “Tejas”.