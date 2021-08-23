Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii to release on September 10: 'Deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen'
Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in a poster of Thalaivii.
Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii to release on September 10: 'Deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen'

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii, which has been directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree and Poorna.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 07:14 PM IST

Biographical drama Thalaivii, based on the life of actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, is set to release theatrically on September 10.

The multilingual film, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, was earlier scheduled to release in April but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Zee Studios posted the film's poster along with its new release date on its official Instagram page.

"With a personality queen size, Jayalalithaa's story has always belonged to the big screens! Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs in theatres near you on 10th September," the caption read.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut, after releasing Thalaivi song, says people are asking her if Jayalalithaa 'was so beautiful'

Kangana too shared a new poster of the film and wrote: "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres."

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree and Poorna.

Apart from Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut, 34, will also be seen in action film Dhaakad and Tejas.

Topics
kangana ranaut j jayalalithaa biopic
