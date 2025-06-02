Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrate ‘beautiful’ D Gukesh's win over Magnus Carlsen

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised India's World Champion chess star D Gukesh after his win over former world number one Magnus Carlsen in round six of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament. Taking to their Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared videos of Magnus and Gukesh's reaction following the latter's win. (Also Read | Chess champion D Gukesh gets gifts, blessings from Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan. See pics) Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheered for D Gukesh after his win.

Gukesh's reaction post his win over Magnus Carlsen

In the clips, Magnus Carlsen had an outburst as he banged the table aggressively and sent down some chess pieces, falling on the board and on the floor too. He shook D Gukesh's hand before expressing his anger. The Indian chess player was seen walking away with a surprised look on his face. Before exiting the room, Magnus gave Gukesh a pat on his back.

What Kangana, Samantha said about Gukesh

Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "Ha ha Gukesh's reaction...congratulations @gukesh.official (clapping hands, flower bouquet emojis and National Flag emojis). Posing another video on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, "@gukesh.official Beautiful (flexed muscles emojis)."

Magnus had an outburst as he banged the table aggressively.

More about Gukesh's win at Norway Chess 2025 tournament

Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against the former world number one in Round 6 of the ongoing tournament, turning the game around from a losing position on Sunday. This marked Gukesh's first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster. The 19-year-old also became the second Indian player to beat Magnus in the competition's history after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Magnus had an upper hand over Gukesh for most of the time in the match, but in the end, he couldn't control his nerves, and the teenager turned the tables around and went on to win the match. With this win, D Gukesh jumped to third spot in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points, and now he is just one point behind Magnus and American Fabiano Caruana.