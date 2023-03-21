Kangana Ranaut says her principal predicted she'll become movie star after she wore this tailor-made dress

Actor Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the former principal Ms Sachdeva of her alma mater DAV College. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana also shared several anecdotes about her previous interactions with her principal. Kangana also gave fans a glimpse of her college days as she posed with her friends and principal. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reveals she wanted to open restaurant last year but had ‘financial setbacks’) Kangana Ranaut has spoken about how her principal predicted she would be a 'movie star'.

In the first picture, Kangana wore a blue dress as she stood next to a group of girls. She wrote, "This was my first day in the Chandigarh DAV hostel and my principal Ms Sachdeva ma'am noticed me because of my dress, she called me and asked, ‘Where are you from?' I shyly said, ''Himachal se (from)'. She asked, 'Yeh dress kahan se li (where did you take this dress from)?' I said, 'Maine design ki and village tailor ne banayi (I designed and the village tailor made it)'. She smiled and hugged me tight and said, ‘’You will become a movie star one day'..."

Kangana was seen in a crown and sash, with the words 'Pride of DAV-15' written on it as she stood on a stage surrounded by a few people in the next picture. She was seen in a beige long top and black tights. Sharing it, Kangana wrote, "After I got into films maam honoured me with pride of DAV ...I know many people who are happy for me but my principal maam is most proud of me... (hug emoji)."

The next photo featured Kangana sitting on a couch with her principal as both of them smiled for the camera. In the photo, Kangana opted for a blue and white dress. She said, "Principal maan visited me in Mumbai many times and always kissed my forehead and told me about blue dress story with love and glitters in her eyes, some teachers are so good...she is such a blessing...I love her..."

In the last picture, Kangana and her principal smiled as they proceeded to hug each other. In the recent photo, Kangana wore a saffron top and black pants. She wrote, "Another one a friend sent, Dr Sachdeva was awarded as the best principal from the President of India...she has got many awards and honours, maam has retired now we were so fortunate to have her... (face with three hearts and hug emojis)." She also added, "Someday I want to teach acting and filmmaking and be like maam."

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency, in which she will play the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from that, she has also directed the movie. She also has Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita are also in her pipeline.

