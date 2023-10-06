Kangana Ranaut says Himachal govt can't run website after failed attempts to donate for flood relief

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account and criticised the government of Himachal Pradesh for their flood relief fund website. She said she had to make some 50-60 attempts to donate to the fund and added screenshots. Also read: Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6, Kangana Ranaut film falls to ₹2 crore after end of extended weekend Kangana Ranaut extended help after himachal Pradesh flood.

Kangana Ranaut on Himachal Pradesh government

The actor posted, “Trying to donate for Himachal floods disaster but the government there can’t even run a aapada rahat kosh (relief fund website) properly, such a shame, after trying whole day more than 50-60 times could only donate some amount #himachalfloods.”

Kangana Ranaut is from Himachal Pradesh's Manali. The state has faced severe rainfall, causing floods. Reportedly, the floods have devastated properties and killed over 200 people.

Earlier in August, Kangana had talked about Himachal Pradesh after the people of the state faced heavy rain and flood. She said, "People in Himachal Pradesh facing rare catastrophe and there is no end to heavy rain and floods, mountains are sliding and collapsing everywhere and there is no electricity or water for days now, the total system has shattered...my heart goes out to mountain people....and I am constantly praying for their well being".

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana's latest release is P Vasu's Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence. The film was released in cinemas on September 28. The film started off with a lukewarm response at the box office.

She will be next seen in Tejas. Kangana will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. The film was set to release on October 20, clashing with Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. Tejas will now be released on October 27.

Besides this, Kangana will be next seen in her first solo directorial, Emergency. In the period drama, she plays India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, late Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Written by Ritesh Shah of Dhakaad fame, the film was announced first in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail