Kangana Ranaut says Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli should be released immediately: ‘No need to bully or harass’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has called for the immediate release of Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to state that she acknowledges the ‘unpleasant’ words that she used in the controversial video but that does not warrant her further harassment. (Also read: Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli arrested in Gurugram over post on Operation Sindoor) Kangana Ranaut calls for immediate release of Sharmishta Panoli.

What Kangana said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “I agree that Sharmistha used some unpleasant words for her expression but such words most youngsters use these days, she apologised for her statements and that should be enough, no need to bully or harass her further, she should be released immediately.”

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

The controversy

A student enrolled at Pune’s Law University, Sharmishta Panoli made a controversial video on social media in which she criticised several Hindi film actors for not commenting on Operation Sindoor. Her post drew heavy backlash, following which Panoli deleted the video from her account and issued an apology.

However, the Kolkata Police had already registered a complaint against her by that time. Legal notices were also issued and sent to her and her family members. On Friday night, she was arrested in Gurugram by Kolkata Police officials.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. Earlier this month, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, normalcy is gradually seeping in following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the biographical drama Emergency, which she also produced and directed.