Kangana Ranaut shares pics from her spiritual trip to Karnataka, visits temples and performs rituals. See post

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures from her recent visit to temples in Karnataka. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana said that she sought blessings at Kateel's Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple and Kapu's Shri Hale Mariamma Temple. Kangana Ranaut shared photos from her Karnataka trip.

Kangana Ranaut visits Karnataka temples

In the first photo, Kangana sat inside the Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple premises with her eyes closed. She was seen interacting with the priest and temple staff after performing pooja in another picture.

She was also seen posing for a photo inside the temple. Kangana was seen performing rituals and interacting with the temple authorities in a few other photos. For her visit, she wore a pink and red saree along with traditional jewellery.

Kangana shares pics from her temple visits

Kangana also added a few photos from her visit to the Shri Hale Mariamma Temple on Monday. She performed pooja rituals here too. She also smiled as she walked amid a huge crowd. For the visit, Kangana opted for a green and golden saree.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Aaj Kateel mein Devi Durga Parmeshwari ji ki darshan kiye aur pichle kal Kapu mein Maa Mariyamma ke pawan darshan hue (Today worshipped Durgaparameshwari in Kateel and yesterday prayed to Mariamma in Kapu yesterday)."

On Monday, Lok Sabha MP Brijesh Chowta shared a bunch of pictures with Kangana on Monday. He wrote, "On the occasion of the of Kapu Shri Hosa Marigudi Temple Brahmakalashotsava, the Member of Parliament from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, renowned actress @kanganaranaut, visited the sacred site and sought the blessings of Kapu Amma. On this occasion, our party’s National General Secretary (Organization), Shri BL Santhosh, was also present. @kanganaranaut."

Kangana shared a photo on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Kangana shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Honoured to be at the opening ceremony of Kapu Mariyamma temple with National General Secretary BJP BL Santosh ji."

Kangana’s last project

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was released in theatres on January 17.

Emergency delved into the period during which Indira Gandhi had announced an Emergency for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. It also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.