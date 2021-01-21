Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying suspension of her account, claims ‘libru lobby’ wants her banned
- Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Kangana Ranaut lambasted ‘dumb representatives’ of Twitter for justifying the temporary restriction of her account. Her account was restricted after her now-deleted post against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, in which she said it was ‘time to take (the makers') heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.
Tagging Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, Kangana wrote, “Chacha @jack tell your dumb representatives taking head off is an idiom which means to scold. Hope you take action against those also who actually threaten and wish death upon our PM, HM , Sadhus and Brahmins almost every day. Shameless liars.”
In another tweet, Kangana claimed that her tweets are giving her detractors sleepless nights. “Whole libru lobby is desperate to get my account suspended, Raat ko kehte honge, so ja nahin to Kangana tweet kar degi (they must be quivering in their beds at night, worried that Kangana might tweet about them), this is the effect of Kangana Ranaut on the strongest lobby in this nation. Jo political parties ko hila dete hain maine unko hila diya (I have shaken up those who shake up political parties). Ha ha good night friends,” she wrote.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Twitter told NDTV that Kangana’s tweet was in violation of their Abusive Behaviour Policy, which prohibits ‘targeted harassment of someone, or (inciting) other people to do so’. "We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode," they said.
Earlier, when Kangana was accused of inciting violence towards the team of Tandav, she defended herself by retweeting a fan who shared a screenshot from Google which said that ‘take head off’ is an idiom which means ‘to scold or berate someone severely’.
“Jo libru dar ke maare mummy ki god mein ro rahe hai, woh yeh padh lein. Maine tumhara sir kaatne ke liye nahi kaha, itna toh main bhi jaanti hoon ki insects ya worms ke liye pesticide chahiye hota hai (The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide),” she wrote.
