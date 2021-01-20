IND USA
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in a controversy.
bollywood

Twitter justifies restricting Kangana Ranaut's account after incendiary Tandav tweet

  • Twitter has offered reasons behind the restrictions that were made to Kangana Ranaut's account for a brief time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was restricted for a few hours on Wednesday after she posted a tweet that the social media platform deemed in violation of its guidelines. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had commented on the Tandav controversy, and said that it was 'time to take their heads off'.

Tandav, created by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Saif Ali Khan, has been at the centre of a controversy after several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders claimed that it was offensive to religious sentiments. Kangana deleted her incendiary tweet, but challenged Twitter to ban her.

"We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so," a Twitter spokesperson told NDTV.

"We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode," they added.

In her tweet, Kangana had written, "Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala.... pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan..."


Daring the social network to ban her, Kangana wrote in a new tweet, "Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni."

Defending her deleted tweet, she wrote in Hindi, "The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide."

Also read: Tandav row: Two scenes axed as fresh FIRs are filed, here are details of cuts

On Tuesday, the cast and crew of Tandav said in a statement that they had agreed to make changes to the show, following discussions with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.


