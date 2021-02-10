Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won, sees a parallel with Marlon Brando
Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won, sees a parallel with Marlon Brando

As Twitter exploded at Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep, the Queen actor now wants to know how many national or Padma awards the Hollywood legend has won.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise.

Kangana Ranaut continued to compare herself with best in the trade internationally. After comparing herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise, she wanted to know how many national or Padma awards had Meryl won.

Tweeting about it, she wrote: "Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth."

It may be recalled that Kangana is a three-time winner of the National Film Award. Meryl has been nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, of which she has won three, and a record 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning nine.

She went on to see similarities with another Hollywood legend Marlon Brando and said that like him had rejected an Oscar award, she too refused to accept Filmfare award. Replying to a Twitter user, she said: "They are the invaders in native red Indians land I am a native Indian who wants to protect my land,of course I won’t reflect her sentiments, that way I am more like Marlon Brando,now it will rattle you more, as a matter of fact I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars."

The user had tweeted Meryl's Golden Globe speech and wrote: "CC @KanganaTeam - your thoughts and actions are nowhere close to hers. You really need to grow up."

On Tuesday, the Queen actor has begun, what she called an open debate, to discuss if there was any other actor as talented as her. She had written: "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Another pinned tweet of hers reads: "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene

The comparison had obviously tickled many, more so her contemporaries. Richa Chadha shared a checklist for narcissistic personality disorder in a tweet. While she named nobody, the comments said it all. Another actor, with whom Kangana has had multiple quarrels, Swara Bhasker was in splits when a user joked about Kangana comparing herself with Meryl. The said user had written that while Kangana might be the best actor on Mars, Swara is the finest Earth-bound actor, in his eyes.

