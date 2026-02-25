Kangana Ranaut writes a cryptic post, urges fans to avoid people without ambition: ‘Lots of zombies are roaming around’
Kangana Ranaut urged followers to be mindful of their company, advising them to avoid zombies lacking ambition in a new Insta post.
Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed attention on social media, this time for a reflective note urging people to be mindful of the company they keep. Known for her unfiltered opinions, Kangana shared a candid message advising followers to distance themselves from what she termed as “zombies”, individuals she described as lacking ambition and emotional intelligence.
Kangana Ranaut advises her followers to stay away from negativity
Kangana recently shared her views on her Instagram stories when she wrote, “I don’t usually give gyan, but just in case you need to read this…1. No matter how smart or successful you are, if you need an upgrade in life, look for those who are smarter than you and sincerely admire them, if possible, seek their company." She suggested that growth often comes from surrounding oneself with people who inspire and challenge one’s thinking.
Continuing her message, Kangana cautioned followers against those who might hinder personal growth. “2. every one looks normal from the outside but lots of zombies are roaming around without any ambitions or emotional intelligence, stay away from those who make you feel apologetic for being successful/gorgeous/kind. There is no shame in not having any friends. Don’t expect extraordinary behaviour from ordinary people."
She concluded on an introspective note, encouraging self-acceptance and inner kindness. “3. Lastly, own your story, don’t see yourself through others' eyes, look at yourself like you are your own child and now say honestly what you really desire for yourself. Be kind to yourself there is a reason for your existence, you are meaningful. Hare Krishna."
Kangana's latest film projects
On the film front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which received mixed reviews and a tepid box-office response. She has resumed work on a new project titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, announced in 2024 and described as a tribute to unsung real‑life heroes, with shooting underway in early January 2026. Additionally, she is set to star in an untitled psychological thriller opposite R Madhavan, marking a reunion of the two actors after a decade, with filming already underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences.
