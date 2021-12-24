Kapil Sharma looks baffled as he reveals what Akshay Kumar told him after not attending his reception with Ginni. Watch

Kapil Sharma shared an uncensored video from a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai and stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The clip began with Akshay greeting Archana Puran Singh and wanting to know what she snacked on during the shoot.

Archana showed Akshay a container of what appeared to be dry fruits and said that she brought it from her own house, contrary to what Kapil would have him believe. She also showed him a box of biscuits from Dehradun.

Akshay, who plays a magician in Atrangi Re, entertained everyone with some magic tricks. As Sara came on stage and Kapil started to talk to her, Akshay warned him, “Chhod de (Leave her).” Akshay then teased Kapil about his flirtations with every female guest on the show.

On finding out that Atrangi Re releases on December 24, Kapil said that the date was the same as his reception with Ginni Chatrath in Mumbai in 2018, which Akshay did not attend. Kapil looked baffled as he said that when he asked Akshay about not coming to the function, he wanted to know why he chose such a date to get married. “Par 24 ko toh log shaadi karte hi hai na (But people get married on the 24th, right)?” Kapil asked.

Akshay said that he was in Cape Town at the time. “Ruk jaata, thodi der aage kar leta (You should have waited a few more days),” he said. “Nahi, pehle hi bada late tha (I was already late),” Kapil replied, as the audience cheered on.

Akshay also complained that Aanand was a ‘susth aadmi (lazy man)’ initially but is now working on back-to-back films. “Abhi maine inko jagaaya hai, ki utho, aur ab yeh roz uth ke kaam karte hai, 9-9.15 tak so jaate hai (I had to stir him into action and now he works every day and goes to sleep by 9 or 9.15 pm),” he said.

Akshay and Aanand worked in two films so far--the just-released Atrangi Re and the upcoming Raksha Bandhan.

