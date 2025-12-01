'Haath kaamp rahe the’: Kapil Sharma recalls being nervous romancing co-star as wife Ginni admits she feels jealous

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The cast of the film recently engaged in a fun interaction with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, during which Kapil revealed how nervous he felt while shooting romantic scenes in front of his wife. Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni admits she gets jealous when he romances other heroines.

In the film, Kapil plays a character who has four wives from different religions. When Bharti asked Kapil’s wife, Ginni Chatrath, if she feels jealous watching him romance on screen, Ginni candidly admitted, “Bardash nahi hota. Bahut jealousy hoti hai (I can’t tolerate it. I get very jealous).”

Kapil then recalled an incident from the sets when he was shooting a romantic song with Warina. He revealed that Ginni happened to visit the set on the same day, which made him extremely nervous. “Throughout the film we were mostly doing comedy and running around, but on the day I was shooting a romantic song with Warina in Bhopal, Ginni came to the set. The director asks you to look into the heroine’s eyes and put your hand in her hair, and meanwhile, your wife is watching everything on the monitor. Mushkil hota hai, hath kamp rahe thay mere (It becomes difficult — my hands were literally shaking). Whenever I would come to Ginni after finishing the shoot to complain about the hot weather, she would say ‘What are you worried about, you are enjoying’," Kapil recalled.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni’s love story

Kapil and Ginni met during their college days, and he even introduced her to his mother early on. However, due to differences in their social backgrounds, their relationship did not progress at the time. Kapil later made his relationship with Ginni public in 2017, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. They are now proud parents to a son and a daughter.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Promoted with the tagline “Triple the romance, triple the confusion, and unlimited fun,” Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is the sequel to Kapil’s 2015 hit film. The movie is presented by Star Studio18 and Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas–Mustan Film Productions and is directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film also stars Manjot Singh, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan. Veteran actors Asrani, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma and Sushant Singh, along with Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar and Supriya Shukla, are also part of the cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 12.