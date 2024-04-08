Kapil Sharma teases his old fight with Sunil Grover, shares their pic from flight; fans joke ‘fingers crossed’

Kapil shares pic with Sunil onboard flight

Both of them smiled and posed with their hands gesturing the taking off of a plane. For the travel, Kapil wore a black T-shirt, matching pants and a neon green jacket. Sunil was seen in a white T-shirt, beige jacket and denims. A juice glass was seen on the armrest between them.

People react to Kapil's post

Sharing the photo, Kapil captioned the post, "Don’t worry guys, it’s a small flight (airplane and clinking glasses emojis)." Reacting to the post, Gajraj Rao commented, "Love ju both of you." Adah Sharma said, "Sonu, do add two drops of sodium thiosulphate to drink. For taste." Bharti Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Varun Sharma posted laughing emojis.

A fan joked, "Safe fight, sorry, safe flight." A person wrote, "Relax, guys, this time they are drinking only juice." An Instagram user said, "Multiverse of madness of 2024." A comment read, "Chill people, they are not going to Australia."

What was the feud?

Kapil and Sunil worked together on the former's show, The Kapil Sharma Show, when they had a falling out in 2017. They were reportedly on a flight when Kapil launched an attack on Sunil in a drunker stupor. Sunil immediately quit the show, and many turned against Kapil for misbehaving with his team. Kapil made a comeback a few years later with new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sunil has worked in a bunch of Bollywood movies and web series.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Now, after nearly seven years, Kapil and Sunil are part of a show The Great Indian Kapil Show. So far, different celebrities have appeared on the show. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were the first guests. Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and more will be part of the show.

