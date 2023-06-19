Inside pics from Karan Deol, Disha Acharya's wedding; Bobby Deol welcomes ‘daughter’ in family, Deepika chats with bride

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are now married. The Hindu ceremony during the day was followed by a star-studded reception, which had all from the Deol family to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in attendance. Several inside pictures and videos from the day have now surfaced online. One of them was shared by Bobby Deol as he welcomed nephew Karan's wife into the family. Also read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol at Karan Deol's reception, Dharmendra has a reunion with Shatrughan Sinha

Bobby's post for Drisha Acharya

Check out some unseen pictures and videos from Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding and reception.

Sharing a collage of two pictures from Karan and Drisha's wedding ceremony, Bobby Deol wrote on Instagram, “Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both @drishaacharya and @imkarandeol.” While the first picture shows Bobby, his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol posing with the bride and groom, the second picture shows Bobby planting a kiss on Karan's cheek as he and Tanya pose with him and Drisha.

Ranveer, Deepika and Kapil, Ginni at reception

The bride and groom stepped into western attires for the reception in the evening. Drisha wore a golden gown while Karan wore a tuxedo. A video shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone greeting them at the reception. Deepika, seen in a black anarkali suit exchanged pleasantries with Drisha and also gave her a hug. Ranveer also greeted Drisha and teased her as they chatted while holding hands. He also greeted Karan with a hug. They were also joined by Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani. They all had a small conversation before moving away.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath also attended the reception. They mingled with veteran actor and Karan's father Dharmendra and Deepika and Ranveer as well. Kapil has often flirted with Deepika on The Kapil Sharma Show. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a group picture featuring him and Ginni, posing with Dharmendra, Ranveer and Deepika at the party.

Kapil Sharma shared a picture from the reception of him posing with Dharmendra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Sunny Deol dances at reception

A video from the reception also shows Sunny and his other son Rajveer Deol grooving together on stage. The two do a slow dance as singer Sonu Nigam sings an old song. Rajveer gives Sunny a hug after the dance. Both were twinning in black formals just like the other men in the Deol family.

