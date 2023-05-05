Karan Deol’s mystery Dulhaniya revealed; the lovebirds to marry in Bandra

As per a report in an entertainment portal, actor Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, got engaged in a low-key ceremony on his grandparents actor Dharmendar and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary. However, Karan has kept the identity of his partner intact. In the meantime, several media portals are stating that Karan is engaged to a girl named Drisha Roy. A reliable source reveals that contrary to the reports, the girl in Karan’s life is a Drisha, but not Roy, and Acharya. Karan Deol with his girlfriend

Acharya happens to be the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. From what we have gathered Acharya is based in Dubai and works as a manager at a travel agency. “It’s a classic case of childhood romance,” a source close to the couple reveals. The source goes on to add, “Yes, an engagement did take place. Drisha is in Mumbai and the couple will soon make their official announcement. The idea is to do a public appearance.”

The duo will tie the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They have locked their wedding venue, which happens to be the plush property of Taj Lands End, Bandra. “The wedding date has been finalised but only the closed ones know about it. However, it will be a star studded affair,” the source adds.

Karan was unavailable for a comment. His representatives chose to not comment.