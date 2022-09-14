Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh not behind his arrest, says KRK; fans ask why he left out Salman Khan

Kamaal R Khan tweeted that Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan were not responsible for his arrest. On Wednesday, the actor-turned-film-critic said that many people were claiming that Karan was behind his arrest, but it was ‘not true’. Kamaal, also known as KRK, was arrested when he landed at Mumbai airport from Dubai on August 30. He was in jail until recently, in connection with two cases from 2020 and 2021 – his old tweets and a molestation case, respectively. Read more: Kamaal R Khan says he lost 10kg in 10 days, ‘survived only on water' in jail

A day after KRK tweeted about his weight loss in jail as he ‘survived only on water’, he took to the microblogging site again on Wednesday to clarify that Bollywood celebs like filmmaker Karan Johar were not responsible for his arrest. KRK tweeted, “Many people are saying that Karan Johar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. Karan SRK Aamir Ajay Akshay etc. have nothing to do with my arrest.” While he tagged Karan in his tweet, he used hashtags for Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

KRK clarified that Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan were not responsible for his arrest.

Many reacted to KRK’s tweet. One person wondered why he left out actor Salman Khan’s name from his statement. “Ishara kidhar hai toh fir, sallu bhaii (Are you hinting that Salman Khan played a role in your arrest)? Another one wanted KRK to return to his old ways, where he often took a dig at celebs and films. The Twitter user said, “Humko old KRK mangata hai, itna acha KRK nehi chahiye (We want the old KRK back, we do not want to see you be all nice to people).”

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, made his Twitter comeback recently after his return from jail, when he announced, "I am back for my vengeance." He had also tweeted that he was being tortured and facing threats to his life.

KRK was arrested by Mumbai Police for two different cases, a 2020 case of alleged derogatory tweets about Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, and a molestation case registered against him at the Versova police station in 2021. He was recently granted bail by a Mumbai court.

