Karan Johar and Malaika Arora think Pitch To Get Rich contestant looks like Shashi Tharoor; politician reacts

Pitch To Get Rich, the latest fashion-entrepreneur reality show streaming on JioHotstar, is catching attention not just for its business pitches but also for its fun celebrity moments. A recent episode featuring judges Karan Johar and Malaika Arora went viral after the duo compared a contestant to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Pitch To Get Rich, a fashion-focused reality show, sparked fan reactions after Karan Johar and Malaika Arora compared a contestant to Shashi Tharoor.

Karan and Malaika compare a contestant with Shashi Tharoor

In one of the latest episode, during a contestant's presentation, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director asked, “Aapko kya kisi ne kaha hai aap Shashi Tharoor jaise dikhte hai? (Has anyone ever told you that you look like Shashi Tharoor?), to which Malaika added, 'Dikhte hai aur baat bhi karte hai vaise hi'. (You look like him and even speak like him.)"

The clip quickly spread across social media, catching the attention of Shashi Tharoor himself, who responded with his signature wit."Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me."

Fan react

Fans were quick to defend Shashi, with one user commenting, “Seedhe the Emperor of Suave se hee compare kar diya uncle ji ko. (They directly compared the uncle to the Emperor of Suave!)" Another added, “No wonder they forgot that fakes do not even come close to the original." Another comment read, “They clearly need a dose of your fabulousness! Time to schedule that reunion ASAP”. Another fan wrote in jest, “Oh! Dear! From which angle? Both Karan and Malaika urgently need an eye test.”

About Pitch To Get Rich

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, Pitch To Get Rich is being promoted as India’s biggest fashion-focused reality show. It follows 14 budding entrepreneurs pitching their brands to a panel of celebrity judges, including Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Manish Malhotra, with guest appearances by stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan.