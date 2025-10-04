Kya ukhaad liya: Karan Johar backs Aanand L Rai, slams Raanjhanaa producer for re-releasing film with AI-altered ending

In August this year, Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Raanjhanaa was re-released in theatres with an AI-altered climax, which sparked a war of words between the film’s producer, Eros, and the director. Even the actors of the film criticised the AI-modified ending. Now, Karan Johar has sided with Aanand L. Rai, stating that the producer should have asked the director before re-releasing the film with the AI-altered ending. Karan Johar backs Aanand L Rai in Raanjhanaa's AI-altered ending re-release.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel Game Changers, when asked who he thinks should have the right to re-release a film with a changed ending, Karan said, “This should now be contractual. If the producer owns 100% of the film, then he/she has the right to do whatever they want. But he/she has to have the moral dilemma about it. Today also I own every IP, but if I have to do anything to the film, I call the director of the film. So when it’s not contractual, it has to be moral. Agar aapki morality nahi hai, agar aap ek director ke vision ko badal rahe ho, release kar rahe without his/her consent, then that is not right (If you don’t have morality, if you’re changing a director’s vision and releasing the film without his/her consent, then that is not right)

He added, “His job is to call Aanand L. Rai jiski vision thi voh, jiski wajah se aap yeh kar rahe ho aaj, it’s your moral responsibility. You should call everybody who made that film special. It’s the right thing to do. Aur kya hi ukhaad liya aapne change karke. Aisa nahi hai ki uss film ka bahut bada business hua. Because it’s inauthentic. AI has to be used for its absolute worth. Jo natural hai voh zyada chalega (You should call Aanand L. Rai — it was his vision, and he’s the reason you’re able to do this today. What did you even achieve by changing it? It’s not as if the film made huge business. Because it’s inauthentic. AI should only be used where it truly adds value. What’s natural will always work better)."

Karan also explained how filmmakers now need to adopt, embrace, and use AI correctly, as it will eventually replace VFX in the future. He further shared that, in his opinion, AI will reduce filmmaking budgets, as it will be more affordable than VFX.

About the AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa

The original ending of the film showed Dhanush’s character, Kundan, being shot and sent to the ICU. Later, Zoya rushes to the hospital to be with him in his dying moments. However, the AI-altered ending showed Kundan opening his eyes instead of dying, leaving his friends Bindiya and Murari in happy tears.

On July 29, the studio issued a statement defending the use of AI in the re-release and accused Aanand of unauthorised use of Raanjhanaa’s intellectual property in his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. They also called the revised ending a “legal reinterpretation.”

Ever since the AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa was announced, Aanand had stated in numerous interviews that it sets a dangerous precedent for altering filmmakers’ visions. He has also pointed out that Eros did not seek his permission before changing the film’s original ending to a ‘happy’ one. The film’s lead actors, Dhanush and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, also criticised the AI-altered ending, stating that it stripped the film of its soul.