Karan Johar says film with Salman Khan coming soon: ‘I should say it, when the time is right’

On October 15, Karan Johar celebrated the silver jubilee of his iconic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) by hosting a special screening for fans, where the filmmaker turned up with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan was asked about Salman, who also appeared in a cameo role his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan also responded to a question on whether Salman and him are teaming up for the first time on a full-length film. Also read: Karan Johar says Salman Khan one of the finest people I know

Karan Johar on collaborating with Salman Khan

Karan Johar and Salman Khan together at an event. (File Photo)

When asked if the collaboration is finally happening, Karan Johar said, "The thing is that I have to tell you that I have the deepest respect for Salman and his entire family. My father (Yash Johar) was very close to Salim saab (Salman Khan's father and script writer). And I told you how Salman said yes to the film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai), he said yes based on the fact that he loved my dad. And that has never left my heart. All I can say at this moment is that that relationship will hopefully find celluloid space very soon. I am not saying it, I am not denying it. I am superstitious about certain things. I feel like I should say it, when the time is right."

Speaking about Salman's cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Aman, Karan also said, “A lot of actors had said no for the part of Aman. And then, I met Salman at Chunky Panday’s party. He came to me and said, ‘Only an absolutely confident person will do this film, and I am that person.’ I went to narrate the film, and at the end of the first half he said ‘I am doing the film’. I was like, ‘But you come in the second half’, he went to say, ‘I don’t care, I know where it’s going. I really like your dad; I like your energy and am doing your film.’ I walked out and was like Salman Khan is doing the film. I told Adi (Aditya Chopra) that this film has got really big now as we already had Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani."

About Karan and Salman's alleged film together

Earlier in September, Pinkvilla had reported that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are teaming up for a film, which will be directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film in question will see Salman play the role of a paramilitary officer, and will go on floors around December 2023. There has been no official word on the same yet.

Amid reports that the team of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions was in talks with Trisha, Samantha, and Anushka Shetty to come on board for the film, the portal had reported that Karan and Vishnuvardhan are yet to cast any actors for the film. According to sources close to the development, Vishnuvardhan was busy completing his commitment to a Tamil film, and would dive into the casting of Salman’s next film in October.

“Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Army from October,” revealed a source close to the development.

