Karan Johar crowns Alpha a 'Block a Buster', praises Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's 'girl power'

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is one of Alia Bhatt's biggest cheerleaders, and as the makers unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Alpha on Wednesday, he once again took to social media to show his support for the actor and her new project.

Karan cheers for Alpha

Karan Johar cheers for Alia Bhatt's Alpha.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karan shared Alpha's trailer on his Instagram Story and wrote, "“Get… Set… GO!!!! #ALPHA…This rock and roll actioner screams GIRLPOWER in the best way! @aliaabhatt and @sharvari are on a mission to Block a Buster!"

He also praised Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, who play pivotal roles in the film. He added, “OG energy with @anilskapoor and @iambobbydeol ! Shiv Rawail makes his bada screen debut with a BANG! Pave the way @yrf! You are the mega creator of this mazedaar universe!!!"

Previously, when the creators of Alpha unveiled the film's teaser, Karan was among the first celebrities to reshare it and cheer for Alia. However, in that post, Karan did not tag Sharvari, who plays the second lead in the film. This led many social media users to speculate that the filmmaker had ignored Sharvari.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, it is also worth noting that Sharvari did not appear in the teaser, and her character was not introduced at that stage. Her role only gained prominence with the release of the film's trailer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it is also worth noting that Sharvari did not appear in the teaser, and her character was not introduced at that stage. Her role only gained prominence with the release of the film's trailer. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Karan Johar cheers for Alpha.

{{^usCountry}} Alpha trailer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alpha trailer {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trailer of Alpha revealed several key details about the film's story. It shows Bobby Deol as the antagonist, who kidnaps Alia Bhatt's character when she is a baby and then grooms her to become a highly skilled killing machine. Contrary to earlier fan speculation, it is now clear that Bobby is not playing Alia's father in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer of Alpha revealed several key details about the film's story. It shows Bobby Deol as the antagonist, who kidnaps Alia Bhatt's character when she is a baby and then grooms her to become a highly skilled killing machine. Contrary to earlier fan speculation, it is now clear that Bobby is not playing Alia's father in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead, Bobby's character appears to be on a mission to destroy India. The trailer further reveals that he will be challenged by none other than his own creation — Alia's character, Sita. She is joined by Sharvari's character on the mission, while Anil Kapoor appears to guide the duo through their dangerous journey.

The trailer also seemingly confirms Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the film, with a brief shot focusing on a pair of eyes that fans believe belong to the actor.

About the YRF Spy Universe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alpha is the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise began with Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Hrithik Roshan joined the universe with War (2019), while Shah Rukh Khan became part of the franchise after Pathaan (2023) emerged as a blockbuster success.

The franchise later expanded further with Tiger 3 (2023), and Hrithik returned with War 2 (2025). Alpha now marks the first female-led film in the ambitious spy universe.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, with Akshaye Widhani serving as co-producer. Alpha is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 3.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON