Karan Johar denied RPSG chance to acquire Dharma Production after being 'spooked' by legal clause, reveals Sanjiv Goenka
RPSG Group's Sanjiv Goenka has opened up on his deal with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions falling through due to a clause in the agreement.
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions entered into a partnership with Adar Poonawalla a little under a year ago. This investment from the billionaire allowed Karan to expand Dharma’s scope with cash inflow, even as he gave a sizable chunk of his production house. But Adar wasn’t the only billionaire looking to acquire Dharma Productions. Sanjiv Goenka has revealed that his group almost bagged the deal with Dharma only for Karan to be ‘spooked’ by a few legal clauses.
Sanjiv Goenka on the Dharma deal
Sanjiv Goenka heads the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group), a $10-billion conglomerate headquartered in Kolkata that has interests in various fields, from entertainment and media to sports and energy. Sanjiv Goenka recently revealed that his and Karan’s deal for Dharma almost went through sometime back. Speaking on a podcast with Parthiv Neotia, he revealed, “Karan is a very dear friend, he continues to be. I think our lawyer and legal team put a drag and tag clause, and it spooked him. I wasn’t aware these clauses were there, and that it spooked him. If I had known, I would have removed them. That was the reason the deal eventually didn’t happen.”
Goenka was asked if he regretted not being able to complete the deal, and the businessman responded: “I am disappointed that I didn’t get the Dharma deal. Sometimes it is also a lesson in how much to delegate and at what time to delegate. Too much delegation doesn’t necessarily work. This is one example.”
What is a drag and tag cause?
In mergers and acquisitions, drag-along and tag-along causes, often called drag and tag, exist to protect shareholders' rights. The drag-along clause allows majority shareholders to force minority shareholders to sell their shares if a buyer wants to acquire the company. Similarly, the tag-along clause gives minority shareholders the right to join a sale if majority shareholders are selling their stake. These are standard clauses in most M&A agreements.
In the world of entertainment, this comes up often in production houses, talent agencies, and startup-backed content companies where founders and investors hold different share percentages.
About Dharma Productions
Dharma Productions was founded by Karan’s father, Yash Johar, in 1976. Under its banner, the father-son produced films such as Dostana, Agneepath, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Raazi, and many more. Adar Poonawalla acquired a 50% stake in the company in 2025 for ₹1000 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.