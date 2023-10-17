Karan Johar flew out of India when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released due to threats: ‘I would have tears coming down’

Karan Johar has revealed that he was unable to watch his directorial debut - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - with the audience in India. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said he had to fly out of his own country, with his parents, because of some threatening calls. Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the film that featured Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. (Also read: Kajol dresses up as Anjali on 25th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Why Karan had to fly out of India before Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere

Filmmaker Karan Johar recalls the time his debut film released but he could not stay in India to watch the audience's reactions.(AFP)

Recalling the time he began filmmaking, Karan told the entertainment portal that he shot the summer camp portion of the film on his 25th birthday. He added that it was "just the most surreal moment" of his entire life when the film released on October 16, 1998. “I wasn’t there actually when it was released. We had some threatening calls at that time. So my parents and I had to fly out on the opening night for security purposes. So I never saw the film back home at all. I used to just have friends who would call me and put the phone towards the audience when Salman enters or any other big moment in the film. And I would have tears coming down because I wasn’t there and couldn’t see it.”

Watching it in London ‘didn't feel the same'

He also revealed that he watched the film in London a couple of times, but it did not feel the same. Karan said it is sad that he has not seen the film with his own audience in his home country.

Karan returned to India six weeks later, and it was the awards season with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bagging major awards. “Winning those awards. I remember holding that first Filmfare award, and I couldn’t breathe." He then went on to say that he is unable to describe that moment because it was "an impossible dream" that he had as a child. He added he was grateful to the universe for it all to happen.

More about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and bagged several awards. It also received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as audience. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, and Archana Puran Singh in important roles.

