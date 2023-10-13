Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher check out Miss Breganza, Karan Johar directs Kajol in unseen Kuch Kuch Hota Hai BTS pics

SRK, Anupam Kher checking out Miss Breganza

Who can forget Miss Breganza, the hot English literature professor played by Archana Puran Singh? She also features in one of the BTS pics, as Shah Rukh's Rahul and Anupam Kher's college principal Mr. Malhotra check her out in a still from the dance song Koi Mil Gaya.

In another BTS still from the same song, Rani Mukerji's Tina and Shah Rukh's Rahul are posing with choreographer Farah Khan, who takes the position of Kajol's Anjali. Rani is holding the electric guitar, which suggests it's one of the opening shots of the song.

Yash Johar makes an appearance

The film's producer, and Karan Johar's late father, Yash Johar is also seen in one of the BTS pics. He seems to be in an intimate discussion with Kajol, who is in her tomboy avatar. In the last BTS picture, Karan is seen directing Kajol, who is now wearing the climactic golden ka joda. In another scene, Karan, in a black puffer jacket, is seen directing Shah Rukh and Rani, who are twinning in white.

Stills from the summer camp

There are two pictures from the Shimla summer camp segment of the film. There's Shah Rukh holding the little Sardar boy in his lap, and one from the scene where his and Kajol's teams play dumb charades.

In order to celebrate the film turning 25 on October 16, a special fan screening of the film is being held in Mumbai. The film also starred Farida Jalal, Himani Shivpuri, Reema Lagoo, and also Salman Khan and Neelam in extended guest appearances. It was a blockbuster at the box office, and fetched Karan, Shah Rukh and Kajol the top awards next year.

