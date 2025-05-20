Karan Johar gushes about Kiara Advani's ‘hotness’, says Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's clash in War 2 ‘will storm box office’

Karan Johar is all praise for War 2 teaser

On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram Stories to share his excitement about the teaser. He wrote, “And here comes the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of the year!!!!! This clash of the titans is going to be EPIC and storm the BOX OFFICE!!!! I literally CANNOT WAIT!”

Not only that, much like the fans, Karan couldn’t stop gushing over Kiara’s appearance in the teaser. Sharing a glimpse of her walking in a bikini, he wrote, “Can we take a moment to say how HOT @kiaraaliaadvani is looking in War 2!!!!”

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and girlfriend Saba Azad also cheered for the actor in the comments section. Sussanne wrote, “Woooooowwwwwxerrrrr!!!!! OUT OF THIS WORLD (several celebration, clapping and blue heart emojis). You n Jr NTR killinggggg it tog.” Saba commented, “Yeaahhhhh (fire emoji) let’s go let’s go let’s gooooo!!!!”

About War 2

The action thriller is the sixth instalment in YRF’s spy universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marks Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut. He plays the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan, while Kiara Advani plays the female lead. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 14 August.

The teaser, however, received mixed reactions. While some viewers were unimpressed with the visual effects, others expressed disappointment that Jr NTR didn’t seem to match Hrithik’s intensity in the teaser. What did catch everyone’s attention, though, was Kiara’s bikini look. She shared the teaser on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji).”