Karan Johar on Student of the Year's 10 years: ‘Wasn’t intended to move cinematic mountains'

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video as his film Student of the Year (SOTY) completed 10 years of its release on October 19. He penned a note sharing his feelings about the film and the bond he shares with the star cast. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. It was released on October 19, 2012. In his latest post, the filmmaker said SOTY was not made to move any cinematic mountains, but was meant to be a film, which was young and entertaining. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi celebrate Masaan as film completes 5 years)

Taking to Instagram Reels, Karan posted a video, in which he shared glimpses from the movie. He can be heard saying, “I was the old student in high school in this film." In the clip, the three actors – Alia, Sidharth and Varun – can be heard saying their lines from SOTY. Sidharth said, “Maange huyi cheeze lautani padhti hai sir, mai kamaana chahta hoon (I don't want to ask for things but want to earn it)." Alia said, “ Haath mai pomp pomp lekar ladko ke liye chilaana, mera style nhi ( It is not my style to hold pom pomps in hands and shout for boys)." While Varun can be heard saying, “Akkad ki bhi aukat hoti hai, iss college mai woh jagah meri hai ( I deserve this college, because of my attitude)."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “SOTY started of as me making a 'holiday film'. A film that certainly wasn’t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining. ”

He further wrote, “What I didn’t realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success… would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives… this film gave me three of my most defining relationships… Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family." He also narrated his off-screen bond with Alia, Varun and Sidharth, and wrote, “Besides my mom they are the three people I think I talk to every single day…. I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own …but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them…”

Karan concluded by writing “I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA ( yes yes, I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )… I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ….. love you to the moon and back ….” Actor Alia Bhatt dropped heart emojis on Karan's post.

Student of the Year's songs such as The Disco Song, Ishq Wala Love and Radha are still famous. They were composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Karan is ready to make his directorial comeback with the romantic comedy Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is set to release in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON