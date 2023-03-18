Karan Johar pens note for mom Hiroo Johar on her birthday, reveals she taught him to 'never pretend...'

Karan Johar has penned a note on the occasion of his mom Hiroo Johar's 80th birthday. He shared some new and old pictures with his mom on Instagram and wrote how she is his fashion police and also the one, who has played a significant role in raising his twins Roohi and Yash Johar. He shared several pictures, some from her recent cake-cutting ceremony to his childhood pictures with her and late filmmaker father Yash Johar. Also read: Karan Johar reveals Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is inspired by real story told by Yash Chopra as he wraps up shoot

Karan Johar has shared several new and old pictures with his mom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today… She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t …. She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police …. Also the only person who i am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All from Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Tanishaa Mukerji to Tusshar Kapoor wished “Hiroo aunty” on her birthday. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happiest birthday to dearest Auntie wishing her more love and great health.” Shamita Shetty wrote, “Wishing aunty a beautiful birthday @karanjohar and great health and peace always.” A fan also commented on his post, “So nice. Every child should write such a note to a mother. So heartfelt. Happy Birthday to your mom.”

Karan Johar has shared several new and old pictures with his mom.

Karan is the only son of late Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. The filmmaker welcomed his twins via surrogacy in 2017 and since then, he has been co-parenting them along with his mom. He also named his daughter Roohi after rearranging the name of his mom. His son is named after his late father Yash Johar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan is currently working on his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He was filming the last leg of the film in Kashmir. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON